Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $258,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

