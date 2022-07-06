Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after buying an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.93. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.65 and a 12-month high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

