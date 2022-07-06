Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

