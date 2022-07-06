Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 56,579.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after buying an additional 1,714,370 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after buying an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $108,154,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after buying an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 210.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

