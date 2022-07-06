Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $131,573,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 645.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 377,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 326,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $31,440,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $95.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.95 and a beta of 0.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.89.

Axon Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.