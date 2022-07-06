iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Decreased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 69.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 71,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 19,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,380,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,308,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 20,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.83 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

