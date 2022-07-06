Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,746 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1,374.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RA stock opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.94%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

