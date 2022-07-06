Mizuho Boosts Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $138.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

ASH opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

