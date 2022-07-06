Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 624 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,289,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,931,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,656,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

