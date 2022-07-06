Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $172.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.96 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.47.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.15.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

