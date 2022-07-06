153 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD opened at $214.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.