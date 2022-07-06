Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Decreased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $99.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

About Leidos (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.