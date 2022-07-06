Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $468.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.98. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

