James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCC. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $103.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.80 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.14.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

