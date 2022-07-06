James Investment Research Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $185.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.08.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.64.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

