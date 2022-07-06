Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $239.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.42. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

