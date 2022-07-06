CVA Family Office LLC Invests $100,000 in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,045,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,884,000 after buying an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,620,000 after acquiring an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Qualys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 368,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,594,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,927 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,038 shares of company stock worth $9,304,167. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.07. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.01 and a 52 week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

