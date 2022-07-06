CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,875 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,158,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,433,000 after buying an additional 495,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,715,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,414,000 after buying an additional 500,781 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.71. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.