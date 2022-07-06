Exane Derivatives Invests $366,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

LOW stock opened at $179.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

