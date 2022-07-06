14,355 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

EPD opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

