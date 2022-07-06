PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Cut by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after purchasing an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.