Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,262.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,559.61.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

