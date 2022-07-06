Strs Ohio Grows Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $336,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $108,822,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,251,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,910,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,377,000 after purchasing an additional 959,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.18%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

