1,268 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

