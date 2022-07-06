Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,262.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,559.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

