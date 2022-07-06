Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $203,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.60. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.11.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

