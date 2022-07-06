Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

