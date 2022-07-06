Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 475,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,584,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $194.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.32. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

