Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 4,142 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,572 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

