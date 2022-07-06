Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,294,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 129,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DD opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

