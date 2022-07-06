180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

