180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $244,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $193.02 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
