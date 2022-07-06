Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $17,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.