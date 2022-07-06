Strs Ohio Acquires 4,492 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in Moderna by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after acquiring an additional 943,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,816,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $155.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

