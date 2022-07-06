Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.90. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

