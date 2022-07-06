Sfmg LLC Buys 98 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,277.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,262.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,559.61. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

