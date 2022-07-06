Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.02 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

