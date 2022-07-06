Barclays Lowers Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $16.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VLRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.60. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 409.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

