American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Piper Sandler

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $202.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXP. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.53.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $139.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.30 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in American Express by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 226,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $36,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

