FLC Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,795,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $631,278,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after buying an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $139,544,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,726,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

SCHW stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

