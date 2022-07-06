300 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after purchasing an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,234,000 after purchasing an additional 120,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,686 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Chairman Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 and sold 205,986 shares valued at $19,823,966.

CHK opened at $76.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.