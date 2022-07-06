Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 194 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $401.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.52 and a 200-day moving average of $444.15. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.51 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.47.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.