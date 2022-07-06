Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 459,238 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 10,867.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 463,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $30,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

