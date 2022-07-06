Private Ocean LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,239,000 after buying an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,623,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after buying an additional 850,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

