555 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 555 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 37,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $4,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

