Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

