FLC Capital Advisors Acquires New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

