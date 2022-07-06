Private Ocean LLC Sells 460 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 138,740 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 432,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $52.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $64.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

