Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.
Shares of CGW opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97.
Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.
