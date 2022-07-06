HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 732,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

HubSpot stock opened at $329.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $278.49 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total value of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

