Private Ocean LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after acquiring an additional 234,207 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 98,874 shares during the period.
IJK opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $88.25.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.